PORTAGE — An 11-year-old boy found a handgun in the front yard of an abandoned home while waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning, police said.
The gun had been discarded by a Knox man who had been arrested earlier that day in connection with a hit-and-run accident the night before, Police Chief Troy Williams said. No one was seriously injured in the crash.
Peter Marovich, 47, of Knox, was arrested on charges on leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, public intoxication and criminal recklessness.
The 11-year-old saw the handgun lying in the grass at the 2300 block of Locust, along with cowboy boots, a cellphone, cigarettes and car keys. The boy texted his mother, who ran to the boy from her house, without taking time to put on shoes, Williams said. She then called police.
The Ruger LCR .38 Special with black laser sight hand grips was loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, the police report said. A bloody shirt and a garage door opener remote control were also found there, the police report said.
Officer Robert Nichols photographed the items and collected them. He was able to use the car keys to connect the items to Marovich’s impounded vehicle, Williams said.
The hit-and-run accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Dombey Road. Officer Mark Speckhard found an abandoned Chrysler Sebring with heavy front end damage. The vehicle was registered to Marovich, Williams said.
The driver of the other vehicle said the Sebring was southbound on Dombey without its headlights on and swerved into his lane of travel, striking the other driver’s Chevy Malibu, Williams said.
A witness told police Marovich approached him and asked for a ride home, but the witness declined. When Marovich saw police cars approaching, he said, “I’m going to jail” and fled southbound on foot, according to the police report.
Police were unable to locate Marovich until just before 4 a.m., when police were called to a home in the 5200 block of Marquette Road for a report of a suspicious person knocking on the door, according to the report.
Marovich told police he was at Polekatz, a bar in Gary, after work and had “a few drinks,” according to the report.
A blood test showed his blood alcohol count as 0.107, the report said.
“I want to commend the 11-year-old student for immediately contacting his mother,” Williams said. “Discovering a firearm at a bus stop is unnerving, and quick action by the student and his mother likely prevented some child accidentally hurting themselves or someone else.”
