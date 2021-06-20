 Skip to main content
Boy injured in drive-by shooting, police say
GARY — A 12-year-old boy was walking to his uncle's car when a man drove by and began shooting at his home Saturday afternoon, police said.

The boy's uncle put him in the car and flagged down an officer at 3:51 p.m. Saturday near East Ninth Avenue and Taft Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. 

A Gary police officer was waiting for a train to clear the nearby railroad tracks when a man pulled up next to him and advised his nephew was shot and struck in the face, Hamady said. 

Police escorted the man and his nephew to the hospital, where the pre-teen was treated for a graze wound to his right cheek, Hamady said. 

After receiving stitches, the boy told police the shooting occurred at his home along West 11th Avenue. The 12-year-old said he heard "seven or eight booms" and then felt mild pain in his right cheek and saw he was bleeding, police said. 

The boy's uncle told police he was at the home to pick up his nephew, who had just walked out of the residence, when he saw a man in a red Chrysler 200 shoot at the house and take off quickly, Hamady said. 

The pre-teen's uncle got out of his vehicle and ran to the boy's aid, holding a shirt to the graze wound before getting back in his car to go to the hospital, Hamady said. 

Police later discovered shell casings in the street in front of the home, Hamady said. 

Police are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Gary police detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 1-866-CRIME-GP. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

