Boy suffered multitude of injuries in weeks and days before his homicide, doctor testifies

CROWN POINT — A 10-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries all over his body in the days and weeks before his death and likely would have been in great pain because some injuries were chronically infected, a Lake County coroner's office doctor testified Tuesday.
Leviticus Kuchta, of Merrillville, endured puncture wounds and lacerations caused by blunt force trauma to his face, scalp, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, back, right hip, legs and feet, Dr. Zhou Wang testified.
The many wounds were in various stages of healing. The boy died from two dislocations: one between the base of his skull and spine, and another between two vertebrae in his neck, Wang said.
Leviticus also suffered a dislocated mandible on both sides of his face, but that injury likely would not have been fatal, the doctor said.
Chronic infection in wounds on the boy's fingers on his left hand and toes on his left foot resulted in skin ulcers and necrosis, which likely would have restricted his use of his hand and foot and caused a great deal of pain, Wang said.
Leviticus also suffered from a chronic infection of his genital area, and had "fresh" bruising to his testicles consistent with blunt force trauma such as a kick, Wang said.
Leviticus' sister, April L. Wright, 27, and her wife, Rachel R. Wright, 27, of Merrillville, each have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent causing death and battery.
April Wright, previously known as April Kuchta, also is facing a habitual offender enhancement.
In one of her previous cases, April Wright was convicted in 2011 of luring a 17-year-old boy to her Valparaiso home, placing him in handcuffs at knifepoint and sexually assaulting him. She was 16 at the time.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over Tuesday's hearing on April and Rachel Wright's petition to let bail.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court finds the state cannot prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" that the presumption of a defendant's guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is strong.
April Wright's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, and Rachel Wright's attorney, John Cantrell, repeatedly objected to autopsy photos being admitted into evidence on the grounds that they were cumulative to previous photos of Leviticus' body already entered into the record.
Sullivan overruled the attorneys' objections, after Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said the photos presented Tuesday were not the same as previous photos. The autopsy photos showed measurements of Leviticus' wounds and were intended to assist Wang in discussing his findings.
Many of the wounds on Leviticus' back were of a similar size — 1/2 to 3/4 inch, the doctor said. It's possible the boy's injuries could have been caused by someone's "bare hands," he said.
April and Rachel Wright told police Leviticus was injured while riding a dirt bike behind the home where he lived with them in Merrillville.
Police took photographs of the dirt bike, which showed it was covered in spider webs and likely had not been used for some time, court records state.
The women also claimed they gave Leviticus Tylenol in the hours before his death, because he was not feeling well.
Wang testified toxicology showed there was no indication that Leviticus had Tylenol in his system.
Cantrell and Gruenhagen are expected to cross-examine Wang during a Nov. 5 bail hearing.