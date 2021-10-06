Boy suffered multitude of injuries in weeks and days before his homicide, doctor testifies

CROWN POINT — A 10-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries all over his body in the days and weeks before his death and likely would have been in great pain because some injuries were chronically infected, a Lake County coroner's office doctor testified Tuesday.

Leviticus Kuchta, of Merrillville, endured puncture wounds and lacerations caused by blunt force trauma to his face, scalp, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, back, right hip, legs and feet, Dr. Zhou Wang testified.

The many wounds were in various stages of healing. The boy died from two dislocations: one between the base of his skull and spine, and another between two vertebrae in his neck, Wang said.

Leviticus also suffered a dislocated mandible on both sides of his face, but that injury likely would not have been fatal, the doctor said.

Chronic infection in wounds on the boy's fingers on his left hand and toes on his left foot resulted in skin ulcers and necrosis, which likely would have restricted his use of his hand and foot and caused a great deal of pain, Wang said.

Leviticus also suffered from a chronic infection of his genital area, and had "fresh" bruising to his testicles consistent with blunt force trauma such as a kick, Wang said.