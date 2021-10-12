Boyfriend accused of injuring child for second time this year; mother wanted on warrant

Neyhart was arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged abuse in August.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of domestic battery to a person under 14.

He was to be held without bail until Oct. 23, at which time his bail will be $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.

According to court records, Mitchell brought the boy to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where she allegedly told medical staff she bumped into her son, causing him to fall head-first into the corner of a coffee table. She claimed the handprint on the boy's face occurred after he fell asleep on his own hand during the ride to the hospital.

The boy needed multiple stitches to his forehead because of his injuries, records state.

The boy told a Hobart police officer who visited the hospital he fell onto a coffee table, but he also mentioned during their conversation that Neyhart was at his mother's home and was mad that day.

Neither Neyhart nor Mitchell showed up for a scheduled interview at the Hobart Police Department, records state.