Boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant woman's 2015 disappearance

CROWN POINT — The boyfriend of a pregnant woman who went missing in November 2015 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging he murdered her and their unborn child.

Derron Fuller, 25, is accused of killing Rochelle Thomas Stubblefield, 20, on Nov. 10, 2015, after she left Calumet College in Hammond.

Stubblefield's body has never been found, Lake Criminal Court records show.

At the time of her disappearance, her family said she already had named her yet-to-be-born son Amir Dashaun Thomas Stubblefield and was studying criminal justice with hopes of becoming a police officer.

"We never had any problems with her," her mother, Thelma Thomas, said in 2015. "She got good grades."

Fuller, of Fort Knox, Kentucky, was arrested earlier this month and extradited to Lake County. A Lake Criminal Court judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Friday to two counts of murder — one alleging he killed Stubblefield and the other involving the fetus — and one count of obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony.

Fuller's attorney, Scott King, said he found it odd that police investigated the case nearly five years ago and had not gathered any significant new evidence before charges were filed.