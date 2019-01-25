CROWN POINT — A Hobart man who's facing a slew of charges and was targeted in a botched robbery that led to the shooting death of his girlfriend wants his bond reduced, but prosecutors want to keep him behind bars.
An attorney for William Michael Hawkins, 18, asked Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan to schedule a bond reduction hearing during Hawkins' appearance Friday in Lake Criminal Courtroom 3 on drug charges.
Lake County prosecutors filed a petition Friday to revoke Hawkins' bond in an earlier armed robbery case.
Sullivan set a bond hearing for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4.
Hawkins was driving the night Alayna Ortiz, of South Haven, was shot in the head in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments near Ridge Road and Arbogast Street in Griffith.
Charges filed last week allege a Gary man wanted to rob Hawkins to repay a debt to Hawkins for marijuana purchases, so the man enlisted the help of an uncle from Park Forest, Illinois, and three unidentified men.
The attempted robbery turned deadly when the group ambushed Hawkins and three passengers and one of the suspects fired shots into Hawkins' vehicle. The uncle and his three cohorts were still at large Friday.
Hawkins is not expected to face charges in connection with Ortiz's homicide, police said.
At the time of the homicide, Hawkins was free on a $10,000 cash bond in another case. Charges filed Sept. 21 against him and another man include armed robbery, burglary, pointing a firearm and sexual battery of a 16-year-old girl Sept. 16 at his former employer's home in the 400 block of Henry Street in Gary.
Additional charges filed this week show Hawkins falsely reported a burglary in progress about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 12, causing Hobart police to awaken a man as they entered him home in the 400 block of Lawrence Street with guns drawn.
Hobart police determined Hawkins gave a dispatcher the phone number to the Hobart Parks Department, but actually called from his own number. A review of 911 audio recordings also showed the caller's voice matched Hawkins' voice, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hawkins was charged in that case with misdemeanor false informing.
About 45 minutes before the fake 911 call Jan. 12, a Hobart officer stopped Hawkins on westbound 37th Avenue at County Line Road, records show. Hawkins was weaving in and out of traffic at 75 mph in a 40 mph zone and disregarded two stop lights, an affidavit says.
He was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device and speeding.
Four days after Ortiz's homicide, on Jan. 13, Hawkins was arrested on felony drug dealing charges after Hobart police were called to investigate an armed robbery at his home.
Hawkins fled before police arrived. Police found 14 pounds of marijuana and 172 grams of THC vape sticks on the property and later located Hawkins slumped over the wheel of an idling car nearby, court records state.
Hawkins allegedly asked police if they had found his marijuana. When police told him what they had found, he said he was a "dead man" because an associate in California fronted him 30 pounds and he still owed that person money.
Hawkins, who was in custody Friday, is seeking to have his bond reduced in the drug case. Prosecutors filed the motion to revoke bond in the armed robbery case.
If a judge agrees to revoke his bond, he would have to remain in jail pending trial in the first case despite a possible bond reduction in the second case.