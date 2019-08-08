CROWN POINT — The man targeted in an attempted robbery earlier this year that ended with his girlfriend's homicide pleaded guilty Thursday in two unrelated cases to felony dealing marijuana and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
William Michael Hawkins, 19, of Hobart, was ordered released from the Lake County Jail pending a sentencing hearing set for Aug. 16.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts his plea agreement, Hawkins' sentences on the two counts will run concurrently.
He would be sentenced to 3.5 years on the marijuana charge, with six months in jail already served and three years on probation. He would face six months on probation on the criminal mischief charge.
The criminal mischief charge stems from a Gary case in which Hawkins was accused of robbing a former employer Sept. 16 in the 400 block of Henry Street. Hawkins' defense attorney, Sean Mullins, previously said the alleged victim in the case disputed the facts of the case as presented in court records.
Hawkins was in a vehicle with his girlfriend, 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz, and two other people Jan. 10 when five men targeted him for a robbery because they believed he was selling large amounts of marijuana, according to court records.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Ortiz, a Portage High School student, was shot before Hawkins drove away from the Park West Apartments in Griffith and sought help from police officers parked nearby. Ortiz was not the intended target, police said.
Four men have been charged with murder in connection with Ortiz's homicide. The fifth suspect was killed in a homicide in Markham earlier this year.
Three days after Ortiz's homicide, police found about 14 pounds of marijuana and 172 grams of THC vape sticks at Hawkins' Hobart home, records say.
Hawkins has several more pending criminal cases in Lake and Porter counties, with hearing dates scheduled in the coming months.