Boyfriend testifies about final call with woman, man charged in her murder

On July 27, 2019, Buchanan contacted Gouleh and he took her to Southlake Mall in Hobart to pay her phone bill, he said.

They had a sexual encounter while they were together, and he dropped her off at home because she said she wasn't feeling well, he said.

He attempted to contact her later in the evening to ask if she was feeling better and subsequently received a video call from Buchanan's phone, but he could not answer it because his phone's camera was broken, he said.

Later, after Buchanan's disappearance, he thought it was odd that she would attempt a video call, because she knew his phone was broken, he said.

Gouleh said he continued to try to message Buchanan, but he eventually received a message that said, "Dude stop."

Under questioning from defense attorney Michael Woods, Gouleh admitted he used an expletive in his response to that message. Gouleh said the message "Dude stop" confused him, because Buchanan had called him first and he was simply replying.

Gouleh next received a phone call from Buchanan's phone, but it was from a man who identified himself as "Jay" or "James," he said.