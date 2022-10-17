Boys & Girls Club CEO more than 4 times legal limit, acting 'entitled' during OWI arrest, Valpo cops say

VALPARAISO — The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana was more than four times the legal limit during last week's drunken driving arrest, was abusive toward police and displayed a very "entitled" attitude, according to the arrest report.

Ryan Smiley, 45, of Valparaiso, asked to call Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds and Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley "to help him out of his situation," Valparaiso police said.

While police were on the phone with Porter County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer late Thursday night securing a warrant to draw blood from Smiley after he refused to submit to a test, Smiley reportedly kept yelling, "Hey Buck," thinking the officer was talking to Buckley.

Smiley mentioned his leadership role with Boys & Girls Clubs and asked officers if they knew what they were doing, police said.

"Thanks a lot for ruining my (expletive) life," Smiley reportedly told police.

He went on to call police an obscene name several times during the encounter, the arrest report says.

The governing board at the area Boys & Girls Clubs have issued a statement announcing Smiley was placed on administrative leave following his arrest with management tasks being assigned to the executive team.

"These charges of misconduct are inconsistent with employee conduct standards as established by the Governing Board," the statement reads. "The important work of the organization will be unaffected."

A Valparaiso police officer said he he had just helped a motorist push his disabled vehicle from Vale Park Road to the east side of Campbell Street around 10:43 p.m. Thursday when he saw a black Audi turn westbound on Vale Park Road and take off at an extremely high rate of speed.

He attempted to stop the driver, who continued south on Coachman Trail and into a driveway in the 3100 block, police said. The officer said he exited his vehicle quickly thinking the driver may flee on foot and found the driver, later identified as Smiley, appearing intoxicated.

Smiley reportedly denied being intoxicated and refused to take part in field sobriety tests, police said.

"I'm in my driveway," Smiley reportedly said. "I'm not doing any field sobriety."

The officer said Smiley had blood shot and watery eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and slurred his speech.

When told the officer did not capture his speed on radar, Smiley reportedly replied, "then there is no conversation we have to have right now," according to the arrest report.

As Smiley attempted to walk away, the officer said he took a hold of Smiley's wrist and urged his backup officer to "step it up," the report says.

Once Smiley was placed in handcuffs, he reportedly refused to take part in field sobriety tests, a portable breath test or a chemical test, police said.

Smiley was taken for a blood draw after a blood search warrant was secured and he was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .34 or more than four times the legal limit of .08, according to police.

Smiley was cleared medically and taken to the Porter County jail.

He faces four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor reckless driving, court records show. His case has been assigned to Buckley.