Boys & Girls Club CEO placed on leave after OWI arrest, board says

Ryan Smiley

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, speaks in April 2021 at the groundbreaking for the new $9 million club in Valparaiso.

 John Luke, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana was placed on leave after his arrest Thursday on operating while intoxicated charges, officials said.

Ryan Smiley, 45, of Valparaiso, had not yet entered pleas in Porter Superior Court to four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.

In a statement, the organization's board of directors said Smiley was placed on administrative leave after board members were informed of his arrest.

"These allegations of misconduct do not meet the standards of employee conduct established by the governing body," the board said. 

Management tasks were assigned to the organization's executive team, according to the statement.

"This will not affect the important work of the organization," the board said.

People are also reading…

Smiley has served as president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana since January 2018, when clubs in Lake and Porter counties merged.

He began working at the former Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County in April 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In the past several years, Smiley has overseen several building projects at Northwest Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs.

The organization opened a new $9 million club in Valparaiso last summer. The new building replaced the 122-year-old former Gardner School building at 354 Jefferson St. that had been the club's home since 1971.

In August 2021, the organization formally dedicated a $1.6 million addition at its Hammond club.

Ryan Smiley

Ryan Smiley

 Provided
