Boys & Girls Club CEO placed on leave after OWI arrest, board says

VALPARAISO — The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana was placed on leave after his arrest Thursday on operating while intoxicated charges, officials said.
Ryan Smiley, 45, of Valparaiso, had not yet entered pleas in Porter Superior Court to four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.
In a statement, the organization's board of directors said Smiley was placed on administrative leave after board members were informed of his arrest.
"These allegations of misconduct do not meet the standards of employee conduct established by the governing body," the board said.
Management tasks were assigned to the organization's executive team, according to the statement.
"This will not affect the important work of the organization," the board said.
Smiley has served as president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana since January 2018, when clubs in Lake and Porter counties merged.
He began working at the former Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County in April 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In the past several years, Smiley has overseen several building projects at Northwest Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs.
The organization opened a new $9 million club in Valparaiso last summer. The new building replaced the 122-year-old former Gardner School building at 354 Jefferson St. that had been the club's home since 1971.
In August 2021, the organization formally dedicated a $1.6 million addition at its Hammond club.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Shariona Smith
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Lomira, WI Booking Number: 2204144
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Kianna Smith
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number: 2204132 Charges: Theft w/ prior, felony
Margarita Ramirez
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204129
Charges: OWI w/ prior, felony
Andrianne Price
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204143 Charges: Theft, felony
Tana Jackson
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204136
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Ty Hinckley
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Rapid City, SD Booking Number: 2204128
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Nelson Perkins
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204114
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sabrina Piunti
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204124
Charges: Battery, felony
Brenda Osler
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204113
Charges: Battery, felony
Thomas Jaeger
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2204112
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Billy Brooks Jr
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 61 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204120
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Pharoah Pasha
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204106
Charges: Driving while suspended, misdemeanor
Charles Mosier
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2204104
Charges: Domestic battery
Collin Mcadoo
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Delaware, OH Booking Number: 2204102
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jason Atwater
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2204108
Charges: Theft, felony
Jason Fitzgerald
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204110
Charges: Burglary, felony
Timothy Riley
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204096
Charges: Arson, felony
Allison Watters
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204093
Charges: Assisting a criminal, felony
Eva Bacot
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204094
Charges: Theft, felony
Michael Oprisko
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204095
Charges: Battery, felony
John Winston Jr.
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2204086
Charges: Dealing in methamphetamine, felony
Jennifer Waldo
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204082
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Tonia Watson
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204084
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Anthony Venegas
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204088
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Max Smith III
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204090
Charges: Possession of a legend drug, felony
Rhonda Cutler
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 73 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2204085
Charges: OWI, felony
Andrew Hudson
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204089
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Tyler Asche
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2204087
Charges: Intimidation, felony
DeAndre Wright
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Lansing, MI Booking Number: 2204073
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ricky Kelly
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204079
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Amanda Birkeland
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204076
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Victoria Gonzalez
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204077
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
John Kane
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204078
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Alexander Aljure
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204080
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Ethan Ahrens
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2204081
Charges: Pointing a firearm at another person, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.