Boys riding bikes with Trump flags were run off road, police say

HOBART — Felony charges have been filed against a Hobart couple accused of driving off the road twin boys with pro-Trump flags attached to their bicycles, authorities said.

Snapchat videos helped officers secure charges against Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, in connection with a July 22 incident, police said.

Perry-Jones and Smith have each been charged with two counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, all felonies. They were also charged with one count each of theft and criminal mischief, which are misdemeanors, court records show.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said Smith and Perry-Jones are accused of driving in their car, running the teen boys off of the road, and making threats toward them.

The detective just received charges on this Thursday, Gonzales said. The delay was because of information police were waiting on from Snapchat, he added.