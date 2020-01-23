Bozak hoping to return to County Council

VALPARAISO — Republican Andy Bozak is attempting to make a comeback to the Porter County Council.

Bozak announced he is running this year for an at-large seat.

"If elected, Andy promises to continue open lines of communication with the residents of Porter County," according to a press release. "He believes the people of Porter County need to have a voice when it comes to helping your council decide how to proceed with projects. He believes that all elected officials should put their service to the county first, and set party views aside."

Bozak was defeated two years ago by just 15 votes in his bid to hold on to the 1st District council seat. The victory went to Democrat Bob Poparad, who was returning to the council.

Bozak served on the council for two years. He was elected in January 2017 by party officials to replace Jim Biggs, who had resigned to return to the Porter County Board of Commissioners.

Bozak said he was a key player in setting up the rainy day fund for the Porter County Foundation, which helped preserve the $150 million from the sale of former county hospital.

He further said he aided in improving communications between the council and the rest of county government and beyond.

Prior to his time on the county council, Bozak served on the Burns Harbor Town Council, volunteered as a Little League manager and is also a youth coordinator for the Knights of Columbus.

