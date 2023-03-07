LAPORTE — An elderly resident from the area fell victim last week to an old scam that involved a man showing up at the house and being provided with a large sum of money under the false claim that an incarcerated family member needed the cash, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department said.

The scam started with a telephone call, police said.

"Being concerned about the relative, the citizen continued to speak with the scammers throughout the day as they provided additional directions," according to police. "The citizen proceeded to withdraw a large sum of money from a banking institution. That same day, a white male named 'Ethan,' wearing black clothing and sunglasses, arrived at the citizen’s residence on foot to collect the money."

The scam is well known to police, who encourage area residents to make elderly family members and friends aware of the threat.

Warnings should include being suspicious of unexpected telephone calls, not responding quickly to such a call and not providing a caller with personal information, police said.

"Stop and talk with a trustworthy person," police suggest.

All frauds, scams and bad business practices should be reported to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.

