VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police investigating a weekend break-in at the downtown Porter County Administration Center said they found a purse and identification card left behind that led them to a 39-year-old local woman.

Michelle Johnson, who also left her lower dentures behind among the damage inside the building, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of burglary and criminal mischief, police said.

The break-in was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the building at 155 W. Indiana Ave. by a county employee, according to police.

A surveillance video showed a woman entering the building around 11:59 p.m. Saturday through southwest doors off Napoleon Street that were known to have problems locking and were able to be pushed open., police said. She is seen leaving the building through the same doors around 12:35 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they found shredded paper scattered throughout most of the lower level of the government building and four candy dispensers dumped over leaving gumballs all over the floor. A television was ripped off a wall near the health department and tables were overturned.

Property damage was listed by police at $1,200.

After finding a purse, identification card and dentures, police located Johnson at a local apartment and said she was wearing the same clothing as in the surveillance video. She was taken into custody.

Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, lauded Valparaiso police for the quick arrest following the break-in.

He said this crime is a good example of why the county is assembling a public safety commission. The commission will take a look at needs by the county, as well as local municipalities, he said.

Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, had said following a break-in at the nearby county courthouse in July 2016 that the building lacked an alarm system.

"We are continually working to improve our facilities and this incident clearly illustrates a need we need to look at," she said.

A 26-year-old Michigan man, who police said was mentally ill, broke in and vandalized the interior of the five-story courthouse at 16 Lincolnway.

Kristopher Newcomb, of Battle Creek, was found sleeping on the floor inside the courthouse by an employee of the adult probation department, who showed up early for work, police said at the time.

Newcomb had broke in through a ground level boiler room window on the south side of the building sometime between the last person leaving at 10 p.m. and the employee arriving sometime before 5:45 a.m. the following day, an official said.

Valparaiso police estimated the damages at $12,000.

Newcomb later pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief, and was sentenced in November 2017 to 628 days in jail, court records show.