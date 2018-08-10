Breathe easier: IUPUI researchers will analyze indoor dust samples for possible contaminants

Northwest Indiana residents living outside the boundaries of lead cleanup sites in north Lake County who fear their homes might also be contaminated have a new place to turn for help.
Researchers with the 360 Dust Analysis program at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis will analyze dust samples for free and provide residents with guidance on how to address risks if any contaminants are found.
The program is open to anyone living in the U.S. or Canada.
Researchers initially will focus on lead and chromium, because of their known adverse health effects, along with arsenic, copper and zinc.
As additional funding becomes available, researchers can reanalyze samples for other potential contaminants, such as flame retardant chemicals used on furniture, said Gabriel Filippelli, founding director of the Center for Urban Health and professor of earth sciences at IUPUI.
Filippelli previously helped sample soil in the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago’s Calumet neighborhoods. He has joined with scientists in Australia, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong for the 360 Dust Analysis global research analysis.
“We recognized most people spend more time inside than outside,” Filippelli said. “Kids get exposed in general through consumption of dust from soil.”
The researchers wanted to take a citizen scientist approach. Those who sign up for the program will be asked to complete a short survey about their home environment, vacuum their home according to instructions, put what the vacuum picks up into a resealable gallon-size plastic bag and send it to the Center for Urban Health at IUPUI.
Participants can use a vacuum with or without a bag. No additional precautions outside of those normally taken when emptying a vacuum bag or canister will be required, Filippelli said.
The program is open to homeowners and renters. Filippelli said he would prefer to limit samples to residential spaces, but he has worked with samples from a workplace and school. He’s also willing to work with teachers who want to encourage their students to take samples at their individual homes, he said.
Participants will always receive results, whether any potential hazards are discovered, he said.
Results will be provided in a concentration value, because of the citizen scientist approach.
“We won’t be reporting anything to the EPA,” Filippelli said. “We’ll simply be reporting only to the people involved.”
Participation could drive funding
Not much research has been conducted on the composition of indoor dust and risks associated with it, or how households can manage and reduce identified risks, Filippelli said.
He has three goals.
“One is to kind of empower people to understand their own interior environments and teach them how science works,” he said.
The second is protection of public health: when researchers find possible hazards, participants will be given simple instructions about what they can do to reduce risks to themselves and their families.
The third is to build the most varied dataset available on interior environments, he said.
“I’ll be publishing in scientific literature for the years to come. That won’t help the individuals that are part of the study at all, but it will help our understanding in the field of science.”
The dataset can affect whether the program receives additional funding, he said.
Most funding agencies require researches to show the data pool is sufficient.
“I don’t have to say theoretically, I could get this many samples,” Filippelli said. “I can say I’ve got this many samples.”
Guidance to be provided
If funding becomes available for further analysis, participants’ samples will be taken out of storage for additional testing and new results letters will be sent out. There will be no need to submit new samples, he said.
Those with known hazards will receive simple instructions, such as how to use a damp wipe for dusting and a recommendation to use a high-powered vacuum on hard wood and carpet flooring.
“I understand that people are involved in this project not because they want to get a Ph.D. in environmental chemistry,” he said. “They want simple guidance, and that’s what I’ll provide.”
The program was first announced in early July, and Filippelli already had received more than 200 samples in less than a week.
Results will be returned as soon as possible, depending on whether there is a backlog, he said.
Filippelli’s students are processing the samples.
“If you’re systematic about it, you can crank through these things pretty quickly,” he said. “But, it takes time to add to the database."