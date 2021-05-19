Bribery sentencing delayed as former Portage Mayor Snyder argues foul play by feds

HAMMOND — A two-week delay has been announced in the federal bribery conviction sentencing of former Portage Mayor James Snyder, who is now arguing prosecutors are attempting to use inadmissible and "less than accurate" evidence against him.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who was brought in to oversee the local case, granted Snyder's request for additional time to file a more-detailed response of what he claims are "other inaccuracies" in prosecutors' response to his call for an acquittal or at least a third trial, according to court records.

Snyder's defense team was given until May 24 to file a response of no more than 10 pages, the judge said.

Sentencing was delayed from July 1 to July 16 because Kennelly said he will be unavailable due to a jury trial.

Prosecutors filed challenges Sunday to Snyder's attempt to reverse his March conviction on a federal bribery charge, or at least be granted a third trial on the accusations.

Snyder, 43, a Republican, has been found guilty twice of accepting a $13,000 check from Great Lakes Peterbilt in Portage seven years ago to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks.