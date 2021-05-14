 Skip to main content
Bridge damage causes closure on Colfax Street, chief says
At 11:20 a.m. Friday first responders were called to the bridge on Colfax Street between 41st Avenue and 45th Street in Griffith.

GRIFFITH — Damage to a Griffith bridge caused the closure of a portion of Colfax Street Friday. 

At 11:20 a.m. first responders were called to the bridge on Colfax Street between 41st Avenue and 45th Street in Griffith, said Griffith Fire Department Chief Roy Schoon. The bridge runs over Cady Marsh Ditch. 

A hole was in the bridge, but Schoon said the structure did not collapse. 

Schoon said there were no injuries or crashes. Colfax Street will be closed between 41st Avenue and 45th Street to thru-traffic pending repairs. 

The cause of the damage is still under investigation. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

