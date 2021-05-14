Bridge damage causes closure on Colfax Street, chief says

GRIFFITH — Damage to a Griffith bridge caused the closure of a portion of Colfax Street Friday.

At 11:20 a.m. first responders were called to the bridge on Colfax Street between 41st Avenue and 45th Street in Griffith, said Griffith Fire Department Chief Roy Schoon. The bridge runs over Cady Marsh Ditch.

A hole was in the bridge, but Schoon said the structure did not collapse.

Schoon said there were no injuries or crashes. Colfax Street will be closed between 41st Avenue and 45th Street to thru-traffic pending repairs.

The cause of the damage is still under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.