Brother attacked man after witnessing sexual assault on 7-year-old girl, police say

CROWN POINT — A boy saw a 20-year-old man had his hands down the boy's sister's pants Oct. 19, so he followed the man upstairs and hit him in the head with a metal bottle, court records state.
Patrick J. Comiskey Jr., 20, ran out of a Gary home after the 12-year-old boy struck him and was arrested by police, who found Comiskey walking in the area of 25th Avenue and Clark Road, according to court documents.
Comiskey was charged Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court with four felony counts of child molesting.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during his initial appearance Friday and appointed a public defender to represent him, records show.
The 7-year-old girl told police Comiskey liked to wrestle with her and blow on her stomach.
She said Comiskey began fondling her about two weeks before her brother hit Comiskey and chased him out of the house, court records state.
The 12-year-old boy told police Comiskey was wrestling with his sister on a bed while they were covered with a blanket.
Support Local Journalism
The blanket fell off because of the movement of the bed, and the boy could see Comiskey sexually assaulting the girl, records allege.
The boy said he was angry and followed Comiskey upstairs to get a "good clean hit," because he didn't want to hurt his sister, documents state.
When police found Comiskey walking, Comiskey allegedly said, "We were play wrestling. They took it the wrong way."
Comiskey was being held Friday without bail. His formal appearance and bail hearing were set for Monday, online court records showed.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.