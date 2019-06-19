LAPORTE — A 21-year-old LaPorte man battered his 15-year-old brother to death on June 7, the same night police were called out to a disturbance at the same rural LaPorte County residence, according to a charging document.
Tyler Kiger has been charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, but further details of the alleged crime are being kept under wraps.
The affidavit of probable cause, which is a standard court document spelling out the details in criminal cases, has been sealed at the request of prosecutors by LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos, according to court records.
The only charging document available to the public as of Wednesday morning was a single page spelling out the felony charge and setting bond at $15,000 cash.
Neither LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake nor Deputy Prosecutor Atley Price could be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.
An initial hearing for Kiger is scheduled for Friday morning before Alevizos.
Kiger was taken into custody Tuesday, according to LaPorte County police.
His younger brother, Michael Kiger, of LaPorte, was found unresponsive on the morning of June 8 in a rural LaPorte County residence, police said.
Tyler Kiger had been involved in a disturbance with Michael Kiger before the younger brother was found dead, according to police. Officers were called out June 7 to a disturbance at a residence in the 2800 West block of County Road 450 North involving the two brothers.
An investigation was launched when detectives were told that the 15-year-old boy was involved in the June 7 disturbance and had died at another location, police said.
On Monday, Detective Sgt. Adam Hannon, of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, testified in LaPorte County Circuit Court in a probable cause hearing.
LaPorte County Sheriff's police then issued a warrant for Tyler Kiger's arrest and he is currently in custody at the LaPorte County Jail, police said.
"At this time, the investigation remains active awaiting final documentation pertaining to the investigation," LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said. "Therefore, no further information will be released."
Micheal Kiger was described as energetic and fun-loving in his obituary. He was also known as an animal lover who cared deeply for his pet chickens.
The family will hold a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with his cremation following. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Photos on the funeral home's website showed dozens of photos depicting a vibrant, smiling boy surrounded by family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter at 2855 W. Indiana 2 in LaPorte or the Michiana Humane Society at 722 Indiana 212 in Michigan City, the obituary said.
