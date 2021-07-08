Brother: Defendant lived in Region when mother, daughter were killed

Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler repeatedly asked Calvin Lofton if he had any recollection of Victor Lofton taking his gun or his car between July 12 and 15, 1992. Calvin Lofton repeatedly answered, "No."

However, Calvin Lofton said he didn't lock the door to the room where he stored the gun and wasn't with his brother 24/7. Victor Lofton never introduced him to a single friend while staying with him, he said.

Calvin Lofton agreed with Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno that "the appropriate answer" to questions about whether Victor Lofton took his gun or car was "I don't know."

A now-92-year-old man who lived in the same building as Felicia Howard testified Wednesday he noticed a vehicle parked outside the building around the time of the homicides. It might have been a Chevrolet, he said.

The 92-year-old testified he caught a glimpse of a man inside Howard's apartment the night before she and her daughter were found dead, but the 92-year-old could not identify Victor Lofton as that man.

Calvin Lofton testified he sold the pistol in 2018 or 2019.

Bruno told the jury in opening statements earlier this week the pistol recently was recovered.