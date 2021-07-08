Brother: Defendant lived in Region when mother, daughter were killed

CROWN POINT — The brother of a man charged with murdering a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in 1992 testified the defendant, who allegedly denied visiting Gary that year, stayed with him for the summer.
The defendant, Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee, is standing trial this week on charges alleging he murdered 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her daughter DenNisha Howard on July 15, 1992, inside their apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.
The case sparked community outrage but remained a murder mystery for 29 years, because of a lack of evidence or any solid leads.
The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team recently reopened the case and secured charges against Lofton in February.
Calvin Lofton testified his brother Victor Lofton stayed with him that summer at his apartment near 51st Avenue and Georgia Street in Gary.
Calvin Lofton said he owned a Browning 380 semi-automatic pistol and a Chevrolet Chevelle that summer.
Calvin Lofton allowed Victor Lofton to handle the gun when he initially showed it to his brother, but he didn't let his brother borrow the firearm, he said.
Calvin Lofton testified he didn't routinely allow his brother to drive his car, but he occasionally gave Victor Lofton permission to drive it a grocery store.
Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler repeatedly asked Calvin Lofton if he had any recollection of Victor Lofton taking his gun or his car between July 12 and 15, 1992. Calvin Lofton repeatedly answered, "No."
However, Calvin Lofton said he didn't lock the door to the room where he stored the gun and wasn't with his brother 24/7. Victor Lofton never introduced him to a single friend while staying with him, he said.
Calvin Lofton agreed with Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno that "the appropriate answer" to questions about whether Victor Lofton took his gun or car was "I don't know."
A now-92-year-old man who lived in the same building as Felicia Howard testified Wednesday he noticed a vehicle parked outside the building around the time of the homicides. It might have been a Chevrolet, he said.
The 92-year-old testified he caught a glimpse of a man inside Howard's apartment the night before she and her daughter were found dead, but the 92-year-old could not identify Victor Lofton as that man.
Calvin Lofton testified he sold the pistol in 2018 or 2019.
Bruno told the jury in opening statements earlier this week the pistol recently was recovered.
A firearms examiner was expected to testify Thursday he was unable to match the gun to a bullet removed from Felicia Howard, but he did find some similarities between marks on the bullet and the gun's firing mechanism.
Jurors also were expected to hear Thursday from an Indiana State Police analyst, who determined the DNA profile linked to Felicia Howard's sex assault kit was 1 trillion times more likely to originate from Lofton than from another male.
Attorneys were expected to make closing arguments Friday morning.