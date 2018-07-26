The brother of a slain Chicago Heights man has filed a civil suit against four Northwest Indiana police officers, alleging they used excessive force in his sibling's August 2017 shooting death at a Dyer gas station.
The complaint was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by Ryan Nelson, acting as special administration for the estate of Mark P. Coffey, 33, court records show.
The suit alleges police conspired to "punish" Coffey and cover up the excessive force used against him.
The complaint lists Lake County Sheriff's Department Deputy Victor Zamora, St. John Police Department officers Luke Schreiber and Jacob Patzschke and Dyer Police Department's Daniel Kolodziej as defendants.
The towns of Dyer and St. John are also listed.
The civil suit comes months after the Lake County Prosecutor's office announced that no charges would be filed against officers in the Aug. 10 fatal shooting of Coffey, saying they all acted in self-defense.
At the time of the bi-state pursuit, police suspected Coffey to be a car thief, and he had a warrant for his arrest in an unrelated case.
The federal complaint alleges Coffey was unarmed and "suffering a mental health crisis" as police pursued him from Illinois into Indiana.
Indiana State Police handled the investigation. The chase began at about 4:55 a.m. in Crete, Illinois, after officers spotted a vehicle in the village that was previously reported stolen.
The officers shot Coffey after the chase crisscrossed the state line several times, with Coffey also striking a jogger on a sidewalk in Sauk Village, Illinois.
Since the incident, authorities have not released any new details about the confrontation, including whether Coffey was armed or fired any shots at the officers.
The suit alleges officers, "without any lawful basis," shot and killed Coffey, and that Coffey was shot multiple times from the rear passenger and driver's side of the vehicle that wounded him in the back, left hand and lower abdomen, records state.
"The bullets punctured Mr. Coffey's lungs and liver, causing pain, suffering, and ultimately, his death," the complaint alleges.
According to police, Coffey was making "numerous movements that appeared that he was holding a weapon and was going to shoot at police."
At the time, Coffey had an active warrant for armed robbery and burglary and had been considered armed and dangerous.
At the time of his death, Coffey was found wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to police.
Reached for comment Wednesday night, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said while he has yet to review the civil suit, the Indiana State Police conducted an independent investigation into the officers' action, ultimately determining they followed policies and procedures.
Attempts to reach officials from the Dyer and St. John Police Departments were unsuccessful.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
