Brother of Munster tobacco shop owner charged in stabbing

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Friday allege the brother of a Munster tobacco shop owner lied to police in November about stabbing a man, who later was charged in connection with a December confrontation at the same shop.
Marwan I. Matari, 28, of Tinley Park, is accused of stabbing Abdal Hassouna, 30, of Oak Lawn, on Nov. 11 inside Munster Tobacco and Hookah in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue.
Hassouna was charged last month in connection with a confrontation Dec. 23 where shots were fired and windows were broken at the shop, court records allege.
Matari is the shop owner's brother, court records show.
Hassouna; Munadel Jebreen, 39, of Lansing; Rami Jabarin, 37, of Burbank, Illinois; and Frank Sabbah, 68, of Munster, have each pleaded not guilty to charges linked to the Dec. 23 confrontation. Their attorney, John Cantrell, said recently he believed video evidence will show his clients were ambushed.
Matari and his brother, the shop owner, told police after Hassouna was stabbed Nov. 11 they did not know how to work their camera system and did not have a password to access it, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The owner released the system's hard drive to police, who sent it to the FBI for analysis. The FBI was able to recover deleted files from the hard drive showing the stabbing Nov. 11, records state.
A video showed Hassouna sitting on a couch in the business and jumping up when Matari aggressively approached him, records allege.
After shoving each other, Hassouna broke free and began to exit the business, but Matari walked behind a front counter and picked up a knife, documents state.
Matari stabbed at Hassouna, who threw and pushed over a cash register as he fled, records state.
Police found the blade of a knife behind the counter that appeared to be missing its tip, according to documents.
Hassouna suffered a 1-centimeter cut to his right arm, and X-rays showed he likely had the tip of a knife lodged in his bone, records state.
Matari initially told police Hassouna had attempted to rob the store. When a detective confronted him about the deleted video files, he claimed Hassouna had a gun. No gun was observed in the video, records state.
Hassouna told police Matari stabbed him over a drug deal, records allege.
Matari was wanted Monday on an arrest warrant.