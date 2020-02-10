Brother of Munster tobacco shop owner charged in stabbing

The owner released the system's hard drive to police, who sent it to the FBI for analysis. The FBI was able to recover deleted files from the hard drive showing the stabbing Nov. 11, records state.

A video showed Hassouna sitting on a couch in the business and jumping up when Matari aggressively approached him, records allege.

After shoving each other, Hassouna broke free and began to exit the business, but Matari walked behind a front counter and picked up a knife, documents state.

Matari stabbed at Hassouna, who threw and pushed over a cash register as he fled, records state.

Police found the blade of a knife behind the counter that appeared to be missing its tip, according to documents.

Hassouna suffered a 1-centimeter cut to his right arm, and X-rays showed he likely had the tip of a knife lodged in his bone, records state.

Matari initially told police Hassouna had attempted to rob the store. When a detective confronted him about the deleted video files, he claimed Hassouna had a gun. No gun was observed in the video, records state.

Hassouna told police Matari stabbed him over a drug deal, records allege.