Brutal Porter County attack results in standoff, long list of felony charges, police say

CHESTERTON — A 48-year-old Porter man is behind bars and faces numerous felony counts after allegedly battering another man Friday and then triggering a standoff with police at his home, Chesterton police said.

Police said they were called out at 1:29 p.m. Friday to a local emergency room where a 52-year-old man told them he was brutally attacked in the 2200 block of Annabelle Court in Chesterton by a man he knew.

The victim said a firearm was used in the attack, according to police.

Police said they went to the home of the suspect, who they identified as Gary D. Bolcerek.

Officers said they made contact with Bolcerek at the home in the 200 block of Franklin Street in Porter and he appeared agitated and refused to exit the house.

"The suspect began loudly yelling, repeatedly, that law enforcement get off of his property," Chesterton police said. "He retreated into the home and closed the door."

Police formed a perimeter around the home and sought additional assistance, including from Porter County Emergency Response Team.

Officers negotiated with Bolcerek for about an hour and he agreed to exit the home peacefully, police said. Police said they found evidence in the home consistent with the alleged crimes.

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said he was "elated" with the peaceful outcome of the incident, and thanked the agencies that played part in the resolution of the incident, the town said.

Bolcerek faces felony counts of burglary, intimidation, criminal recklessness, battery, pointing a firearm, residential entry and strangulation, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief, police said.

