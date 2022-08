Bullet fired into truck cab along local stretch of I-80, state police say

HAMMOND — Indiana State Police say a bullet entered the cab of a truck Monday afternoon along a local eastbound stretch of Interstate 80, striking a cup holder and soda can near the driver's legs.

Police are seeking information on the expressway shooting that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. just east of the Illinois state line.

The truck driver, who was not injured, reportedly told police someone in a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates shot at his vehicle for no apparent reason.

A trooper arrived on scene and discovered two bullet holes in the truck, ISP reported. A bullet was recovered by police.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Trooper John Landowski at 219-696-6242. Callers can remain anonymous.