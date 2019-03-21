VALPARAISO — A gunshot through an apartment wall Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a neighbor who reportedly told police he accidentally fired the gun while handling it in his bedroom.
Gerald Lefere, 52, was taken into custody on a preliminary felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, police said.
Police were called about 8 p.m. Wednesday in response to the sound of a gunshot and a projectile bursting through an apartment wall in the 1900 block of Beech Street.
Officers followed the path of the bullet to Lefere's apartment, police said. Lefere reportedly admitted to having accidentally discharged the gun, and police said they found he had been drinking alcohol.
A .22-caliber pistol was located in his apartment, and Lefere said he had discarded the bullet casing in the toilet before police arrived, according to the incident report.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.