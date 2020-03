Bullet flies through wall of woman's house, hits her in foot, police say

HAMMOND — Several bullets fired from outside a home went through a wall struck a woman inside, police said.

At 11:45 p.m. Friday police were called to a report of shots fired outside a home in the 7500 block of Walnut Avenue in Hammond, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police found a 46-year-old woman who had a bullet wound in her foot.

She told police she was inside her house when she heard several gunshots outside her home, Kellogg said. Several rounds entered her house through the wall and struck her foot.

She was taken to Community Hospital in Munster for her injuries and she is reported to be in good condition, Kellogg said. No one else was injured by the gunfire.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hammond Police Department Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

