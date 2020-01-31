Bullet grazes woman's head after neighbor's new gun accidentally goes off, police say

GRIFFITH — A 46-year-old woman was lying in bed Thursday when a gun her neighbor was handling in a separate apartment went off and a bullet grazed her head and lodged in her pillow, police said.

The woman's 27-year-old neighbor told police he bought a handgun Thursday and suffered a minor hand injury that night when the gun went off as he handled it in his bedroom, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Griffith police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman's unit at Park West Apartments in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street.

The woman told officers she was in her bed when she heard a loud pop and felt pain to her head, but she wasn't sure what happened, Martin said. She was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Officers observed a bullet hole in her headboard and a spent bullet casing lodged in her pillow, Martin said.

Officers determined the bullet came from the adjacent apartment and went to speak with the man, who admitted his gun went off. However, he told police he didn't think the bullet went through the wall, Martin said.

The man gave police a statement, but was not arrested, Martin said. No foul play is suspected.