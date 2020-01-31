You are the owner of this article.
Bullet grazes woman's head after neighbor's new gun accidentally goes off, police say
GRIFFITH — A 46-year-old woman was lying in bed Thursday when a gun her neighbor was handling in a separate apartment went off and a bullet grazed her head and lodged in her pillow, police said.

The woman's 27-year-old neighbor told police he bought a handgun Thursday and suffered a minor hand injury that night when the gun went off as he handled it in his bedroom, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Griffith police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman's unit at Park West Apartments in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street.

Man shot into neighboring apartments, nearly striking child and woman, police say

The woman told officers she was in her bed when she heard a loud pop and felt pain to her head, but she wasn't sure what happened, Martin said. She was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Officers observed a bullet hole in her headboard and a spent bullet casing lodged in her pillow, Martin said.

Officers determined the bullet came from the adjacent apartment and went to speak with the man, who admitted his gun went off. However, he told police he didn't think the bullet went through the wall, Martin said.

The man gave police a statement, but was not arrested, Martin said. No foul play is suspected.

Woman was playing with gun when she shot neighbor in back through wall, records say

Police planned to present the case to the Lake County prosecutor's office for possible charges, he said.

Hobart police investigated a similar case in November after Angela C. Fitzpatrick, 51, shot a neighbor in a separate unit at the Huntington Cove apartment complex as she handled her son's gun, court records state.

Fitzpatrick was charged with two counts of criminal recklessness, level 5 and 6 felonies. Her case remains pending.

