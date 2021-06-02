Bullet hole found in parked vehicle in Munster after man reports being followed

MUNSTER — A bullet hole to a parked vehicle was found after a man was reportedly approached and followed by a person outside a tobacco store before a shot rang out, police said.

A man told police he heard what sounded like a gunshot while being followed by another person at 1:49 p.m. Sunday as he was turning onto Beverly Place from an alley between Forest Avenue and State Line Road, according to Munster police.

The two first encountered each other earlier outside the Cheap Tobacco shop at 15 Ridge Road in Munster.

The man said he was leaving the store in his vehicle when the male suspect got out from a black Jeep and began to yell and beat on the man's passenger side window, police said.

The man then drove away and was headed north down an alley, all the while being followed closely by the suspect.

As the man was turning onto Beverly Place, he saw the Jeep stop and heard what he thought sounded like a gunshot. The suspect then left the scene, police said.

A bullet hole was discovered after the fact in a nearby parked vehicle. The bullet had gone through the back window and front windshield.

Police are investigating.