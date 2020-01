Police were called out at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday to take a report from a 35-year-old from Gary they say was shot.

He said he was inside a house with family when they heard several gunshots.

The victim's girlfriend said she found him with a gunshot wound from a round that pierced the residence.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 219-881-1210.

To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

