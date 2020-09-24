Bullet strikes victim in neck in second shooting of day, police say

GARY — Police are investigating a second shooting Wednesday after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in his neck.
Around 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of West 45th Avenue and Washington Street in Gary, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.
It was reported that a man was shot in the neck at the location and went to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was alive as of 8 p.m., Pawlak said. Limited information was available Wednesday night as authorities gathered details.
Gary police had a block in every direction closed off near Washington Street as they examined the crime scene. No suspects are in custody at this time and Gary police continue to investigate the shooting.
This incident marks the second shooting of the day, following a 25-year-old man who was fatally shot in the 2100 block of West 19th Avenue around 2:10 p.m.
Earlier Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. a homicide investigation was launched after a 70-year-old man was found dead from blunt force trauma in the 2500 block of West 13th Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dan Callahan of the Gary Metro-Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Aaron Lockett
Adrienne Fuller
Alec Lytle
Anthony Crawford
Anthony Southern
Ayrres Key
Bailey Madonia Perez
Benjamin Washington
Bernard Delph
Billy Borders
Bradley Webber
Brandon Terry
Casadine Jemison
Charles Long
Christopher Vorice
Crystal Novak
Dale Wilson
Damien Quiroz
David Archer
David Sullivan
Deja Sims
Derrick Baugh
Dessiree Maks
Dwight Culver
Eric Lewis
Gabrielle George
German Salamanca
Gisselle Vega
Harley Ragan
Heinz Kundel
Ian Bartlett
James Kelly
Jasmin Mauraides
Jason Weede
Jeffery Boylett
Jessica Nagy
Josef Klomliam
Joseph Barrera
Joseph Homans
Joseph Myers
Josue Anaya
Julie Jostes
Justin Brookover
Keith Scott
Kelcey Swinger
Kevin Carpenter
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kristina Schierberl
Ladaro Brown
Leobardo Costilla
Leobardo Costilla
Lindsay Griswold
Louis Shinkle
Marcus Jernigan
Matthew Jones
Matthew Stamper
Melanie Ratajczak
Michael Caruthers
Michael Pollard
Michelle Crawford
Michelle Hooper
Nicholas Hogan
Phillip Ritchie
Rabije Fejza
Rafael Calderon
Raymond Scott
Raymond Taylor
Rebecca Robak
Ressie Williams
Robert Vacendak
Rodney Howell
Romeo Castillo
Ryan Johnson
Samantha Cholke
Samantha Widup
Samuel Dove
Shane Buchmeier
Shannon Easton
Sierra Wells
Steven Hale
Tabitha Kirk
Tamika Garner
Tashad Martin
Terry Davis
Thomas O'Neill
Timothy Kitka
Tyrelle Williams
Virgil Nussel
William Wright
Willie Jenkins
Yesenia Vidaurri
Yesenia Vidaurri
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.