Bullet strikes victim in neck in second shooting of day, police say
GSW Crime scene gary

Gary police block off an area around West 45th Avenue and Washington Street where a man was reportedly shot Thursday. 

 Anna Ortiz, The Times

GARY — Police are investigating a second shooting Wednesday after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in his neck.

Around 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of West 45th Avenue and Washington Street in Gary, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

It was reported that a man was shot in the neck at the location and went to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was alive as of 8 p.m., Pawlak said. Limited information was available Wednesday night as authorities gathered details.

Gary police had a block in every direction closed off near Washington Street as they examined the crime scene. No suspects are in custody at this time and Gary police continue to investigate the shooting.

This incident marks the second shooting of the day, following a 25-year-old man who was fatally shot in the 2100 block of West 19th Avenue around 2:10 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. a homicide investigation was launched after a 70-year-old man was found dead from blunt force trauma in the 2500 block of West 13th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dan Callahan of the Gary Metro-Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

