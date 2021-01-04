Bullets fly through couple's wall, window; man arrested after SWAT response

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville couple were asleep in bed early New Year's Day when numerous bullets came flying through their walls and window, narrowly missing them, court records allege.

Martese L. Fleming, 34, was arrested a short time later after witnesses told police he had been seen firing a pistol in the area "most of the evening" and retreated inside when the couple's home was damaged, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Fleming was charged with two counts of attempted murder, a level 1 felony. If convicted, he could face 20 to 40 years in prison on each count.

Fleming was being held Monday on a bond of $200,000 surety or $20,000 cash. He also has a hold out of Illinois, Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan said.

Sullivan entered not guilty pleas on Fleming's behalf.

The Northwest Regional SWAT team assisted Merrillville police respond to the shots fired call.

Fleming initially denied shooting a gun, but later admitted to firing about 20 rounds in the 4100 block of West 73rd Avenue, court records state.

Police collected more than 80 spent shell casings from the area were Fleming was seen shooting, records allege.