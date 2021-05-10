Buncich appeals 151-month prison term

Former Sheriff John Buncich argues he isn’t the worst in Lake County’s line of corrupt public officials and his defense attorney is appealing the former top cop's 151-month prison term.
Kerry Connor argues, in a legal brief she recently filed before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, that Buncich should be given less prison time because he is remorseful and too ill and elderly — at age 75 — to commit more crimes.
Government prosecutors have yet to respond to this latest argument.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson, who won Buncich’s conviction in a jury trial three years ago, argued at Buncich’s resentencing last year the former sheriff is in a better medical condition than before his incarceration.
Buncich served as Lake County sheriff between 1994 and 2002 and again from 2010 to 2017.
Federal authorities began investigating, during his final term in office, whether Buncich was shaking down towing companies who needed his approval to respond to police calls to remove cars from Lake County highways and streets.
A federal grand jury indicted Buncich in late 2016 and the U.S. Attorney’s Office took him to trial the following year.
Prosecutors offered testimony from witnesses within the county police department and towing firms, as well as audio and video of Buncich illicitly accepting about $38,000.
The trial ended in six guilty verdicts of bribery and fraud.
Connor successfully appealed to reduce Buncich’s conviction from six to three felony counts and reduce his sentence, which originally was 188 months.
Now Connor is hoping to further shorten Buncich’s prison term, which is currently scheduled to run through October 2028.
She argues the judge miscalculated the cost of Buncich’s crime by setting the harm it caused at more than $108,000 — the profit two towing firms obtained after bribing Buncich.
She argues Buncich can only be held accountable for $38,000, the amount of the bribes he took.
She also argues the 151-month sentence is high when compared to other public corruption cases.
She said the average sentence nationwide for a bribery offense is 25 months, according to the United States Sentencing Commission.
She said she also reviewed the history of public corruption cases prosecuted in the local federal court.
She said Frank Kollintzas, a former East Chicago city councilman, only received a 136-month sentence for misappropriating more than $25 million in the sidewalks-for-votes scandal where city officials running for reelection gave voters new sidewalks, driveways and other improvements in return for votes.
He fled to Greece in 2005 before his sentencing and has been living in exile since.
A Times survey of public corruption found more than 70 public officials and private government vendors have done time in Lake County alone.
That includes ticket-fixing judges, executive and legislative county officials as well as mayors and city council members who illegally pocketed public money or misused public property or services.
