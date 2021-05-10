Buncich appeals 151-month prison term

Former Sheriff John Buncich argues he isn’t the worst in Lake County’s line of corrupt public officials and his defense attorney is appealing the former top cop's 151-month prison term.

Kerry Connor argues, in a legal brief she recently filed before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, that Buncich should be given less prison time because he is remorseful and too ill and elderly — at age 75 — to commit more crimes.

Government prosecutors have yet to respond to this latest argument.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson, who won Buncich’s conviction in a jury trial three years ago, argued at Buncich’s resentencing last year the former sheriff is in a better medical condition than before his incarceration.

Buncich served as Lake County sheriff between 1994 and 2002 and again from 2010 to 2017.

Federal authorities began investigating, during his final term in office, whether Buncich was shaking down towing companies who needed his approval to respond to police calls to remove cars from Lake County highways and streets.

A federal grand jury indicted Buncich in late 2016 and the U.S. Attorney’s Office took him to trial the following year.