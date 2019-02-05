Try 1 month for 99¢
Saigon Noodle House in Merrillville robbed, suspect's vehicle caught on cam

The burglary suspects vehicle is shown in surveillance footage in front of the Saigon Noodle House, at 1515 W. 81st Ave. in Merrillville. 

 Provided by Merrillville Police Department

MERRILLVILLE — A burglar broke into a Vietnamese noodle house, sending police on a search for the suspect who targeted the cultural cuisine destination.

Now Merrillville police are asking for help identifying the suspect from surveillance footage photos.

The Saigon Noodle House, at 1515 W. 81st Ave., was burglarized recently, and the suspect is at large, police said.

The alleged burglar's vehicle was caught on camera. It is described as a light-colored Chevrolet four-door vehicle with a sunroof, Merrillville Detective Sean Buck said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buck at 219-648-2255.

