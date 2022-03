Burglars bust window, swipe multiple pairs of glasses from Schererville store, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Multiple pairs of glasses were stolen in a smash and grab burglary at a Schereville business Friday morning, police said.

At 5:52 a.m. Friday, police responded to a burglary alarm at LensCrafters at 210 U.S. 41, said Schererville Police Department Cmdr. Kevin Wagner.

When officers arrived, they found the front window of the business was broken and multiple sets of glasses had been taken.

Schererville Police Department detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with any information on the burglary or suspects is asked to contact the Schererville Detective Bureau at 219-322-5000 or the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646. Callers may remain anonymous.

