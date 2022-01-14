 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business, community leader among 2 killed in Region shootings
  • Updated
  • 0
Norman Bailey

 Provided by Gary Community School Corporation

GARY — Gary businessman and community leader Norman Bailey was among two people killed in two separate homicide shootings in the city early Friday morning, police said.

Bailey, 60, of Gary, was gunned down shortly before 3 a.m. at the Blue Room Lounge at 224 E. 16th Ave., Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A 28-year-old Gary man injured in the same shooting was later treated for a gunshot wound at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

"On behalf of my family and the city of Gary, I extend our deepest condolences and prayers for peace and comfort to the family and friends of Norman Bailey, who was tragically and senselessly taken from (us) early this morning," Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince said in a prepared statement.

"In business, he was a hands-on leader who showed the best our Gary community has to offer. As a public servant, including his time on the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board, Mr. Bailey showed his heart and love for his neighbors and the children throughout our city.

"And, on a personal level, I always looked forward to his warm smile and his insightful recommendations on how to make our community a better place. "We all will miss him, but I know we’ll always be grateful to have made fond memories with Mr. Bailey.”

Prince vowed the city police department "will use every tool available to bring the person or people responsible for this heinous act to justice."

Witnesses of the shooting said when the group heard gunfire, they began to run out of the lounge, at which time they realized the injured 28-year-old Gary man had been shot in the leg and buttocks area, police said. He was taken to the hospital by another individual for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encourage to contact Detective Greg Fayson of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or contact the Gary Crime tip line 1-866 CRIME GP.

Officers were called to a second shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Broadway, Hamady said.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground, and firefighters determined he was dead, police said. The man had gunshot wounds to the torso area of his body.

He was identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Lamontrel McFarland, 42, of Gary.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kris Admas of Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or contact the Gary Crime tip line 1-866 CRIME GP.

