Business pays mortgage in full to Hobart; city to dismiss lawsuit, attorney says

HOBART — Heather McCarthy, an attorney representing the city, says Hobart plans to dismiss its lawsuit against a tax-delinquent restaurant owner for his alleged failure to pay on a promised mortgage.
The suit, originally filed Sept. 9, accused Sergio Gutierrez and his limited liability corporation, Puerta del Sol LLC, of breaching a purchase agreement for the now-closed restaurant in the city’s downtown area.
The suit had sought to foreclose on the mortgage Hobart entered into more than three years ago with Gutierrez for the purchase of the old Hobart Police Department, 200 Main St.
Hobart officials had sought $158,581.40 — the unpaid balance of the mortgage, plus interest and reasonable attorney fees and costs — from Gutierrez and Puerta de Sol, court records show.
McCarthy said Gutierrez, who also owns Villa del Sol restaurant on U.S. 30 in Merrillville, wired the $158,581.40 owed on the mortgage in the last couple of weeks. McCarthy told The Times she is preparing the paperwork to dismiss the suit now that he's paid in full.
Properties appear on the tax sale listing when the owners become delinquent on payments.
“It really concerned us because we were under the assumption the taxes were being paid, and they weren’t. When we saw the tax sale listing, it was quite shocking to see that particular property on there,” she said at the time.
Gutierrez made headlines when he admitted under oath in Lake Superior Court last summer that he and his son, Corey Gutierrez, defrauded the county out of thousands of tax dollars over the years for parcels of land eyed by Spectacle Entertainment for the prized Hard Rock casino project.
Gutierrez's attorney, James Driscoll, was not immediately available for comment on the lawsuit.
Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Joshua Flores
Jason David Clarke
James Earle Ferguson
Jeremiah Lloyd Taylor
Julio Cesar Gonzalez Licea
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Christopher Jay Ritchie II
Destiny Marie Jennings
Aaron Michael Johnstone
Adam Damone Crim
Alex Craig Hultmark
Ariel Lashay Glasper
Carin Justine Alvarado
Christopher Allen Sypulski
Otilio Campos Jr.
Richard James Nelson
Stewart Veshawn Boyd Sr.
Taris Devon Williams
Arturo Gomez
Calvin Thames Jr.
Camry Paschel Godbold
Christopher Lee Russell
Cortez Leon David
Malik Breyon Peterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.