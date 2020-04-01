Business pays mortgage in full to Hobart; city to dismiss lawsuit, attorney says

The suit, originally filed Sept. 9, accused Sergio Gutierrez and his limited liability corporation, Puerta del Sol LLC, of breaching a purchase agreement for the now-closed restaurant in the city’s downtown area.

The suit had sought to foreclose on the mortgage Hobart entered into more than three years ago with Gutierrez for the purchase of the old Hobart Police Department, 200 Main St.

Hobart officials had sought $158,581.40 — the unpaid balance of the mortgage, plus interest and reasonable attorney fees and costs — from Gutierrez and Puerta de Sol, court records show.

McCarthy said Gutierrez, who also owns Villa del Sol restaurant on U.S. 30 in Merrillville, wired the $158,581.40 owed on the mortgage in the last couple of weeks. McCarthy told The Times she is preparing the paperwork to dismiss the suit now that he's paid in full.

That means Gutierrez remains the building's owner. He's listed the building with Gintry Real Estate for a much higher price, due to the renovations he underwent to open up a second Villa de Sol restaurant. The 7,800 square-foot lakefront building is listed for $525,000, online real estate listings show. The original lawsuit claimed Gutierrez entered into a mortgage agreement with the city on Sept. 29, 2016, records show. McCarthy said Gutierrez paid an initial $18,000 installment at closing but didn’t make any additional payments after that, until recently. Last year, McCarthy told The Times the city learned through a newspaper notice that the restaurant was listed as eligible for auction at the county’s tax sale, meaning Gutierrez was not paying his property taxes as required. That was one of several red flags, she said.

Properties appear on the tax sale listing when the owners become delinquent on payments.

“It really concerned us because we were under the assumption the taxes were being paid, and they weren’t. When we saw the tax sale listing, it was quite shocking to see that particular property on there,” she said at the time.

Gutierrez made headlines when he admitted under oath in Lake Superior Court last summer that he and his son, Corey Gutierrez, defrauded the county out of thousands of tax dollars over the years for parcels of land eyed by Spectacle Entertainment for the prized Hard Rock casino project.

Gutierrez's attorney, James Driscoll, was not immediately available for comment on the lawsuit.