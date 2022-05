Bystander comes to aid of Porter County cop being attacked by wanted man, department says

PORTAGE — A bystander is credited with coming to the aid Monday of a Porter County police officer, who was being attacked by a wanted man, the department reports.

The officer said he was travelling south on Swanson Road around 4:17 p.m. Monday when he saw Christopher Delgado, 37, of Valparaiso, who he knew as wanted on a local warrant on a charge of auto theft.

While wearing a tactical vest with the word "sheriff" in yellow writing on both front and back, the officer said he approached Delgado, who claimed to be someone else.

Delgado reportedly showed the officer tattoos on both arms with the name Chris Delgado, but claimed he was a relative and that Delgado was dead.

When the officer told Delgado he could not leave, Delgado reportedly clenched his fists, challenged the officer and began throwing punches when the officer attempted to take him into custody, the incident report says.

Delgado stepped back, challenged the officer again and allegedly threw more punches at the officer's head.

While the struggle was underway, a man passing by jumped out of a vehicle and grabbed Delgado from behind, police said. The pair then took Delgado to the ground and Delgado was placed in handcuffs.

The officer said he suffered swelling above his right eyebrow from a punch delivered by Delgado.

Delgado was taken into custody and faces a felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer resulting in bodily injury and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and false informing, the report says.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.