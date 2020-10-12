Bystander struck after rounds fired in NWI gas station shooting

LAKE STATION — Police are tracking all leads, including a review of gas station surveillance footage, after Sunday night's shooting that resulted in a bystander being injured.

Police Chief James Richardson confirmed five people got into an altercation with a woman at a GoLo gas station Sunday night when they fired multiple rounds, striking an innocent bystander.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 3600 Central Ave. for a report of a gunshot wound victim. At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the perimeter was marked off with yellow crime scene tape, and the gas station was shut down while police collected evidence.

Two vehicles, including a four-door Pontiac and a Honda minivan, could be seen with bullet holes and shattered windows. Shell casings and a gas pump nozzle were on the ground.

Richardson confirmed the victim was airlifted to an Illinois hospital. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the victim's condition was not yet known.

Lake Station Councilman Neil Anderson said many of his constituents are shaken by the incident because shootings in Lake Station are not that common.

"A lot of people are talking on Facebook, asking questions. They are all a little scared," Anderson said.