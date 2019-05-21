PORTAGE — A cab driver accused of throwing a beverage in the face of a customer who canceled on a call Monday, was found to be in possession of rifle fitted with an illegal bump stock that allows semiautomatic firearms to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger, according to police.
Cedrick Thornton, 31, of Gary, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of possessing marijuana and battery, police said.
A guest at the Travel Inn hotel at 6101 U.S. 20 told police he had called a cab to take him to a bus stop, police said. But when the cab failed to arrive in enough time to allow him to catch the bus, the man said he called back and canceled the cab.
The man said the cab company informed him there would be a cancellation fee, but he said he would not pay because the driver failed to show in time, according to police. When the driver, Thornton, arrived at 8:50 a.m., he walked into the hotel lobby and without saying a word, took a cup of either water or iced tea and threw it in the face of the alleged victim, police said.
A witness said he asked Thornton why he threw the drink and he reportedly responded, "Because I wanted to."
Thornton drove off, but was later stopped by police, who said they discovered his driver's license had been suspended with a prior conviction. Police said they discovered he was in possession of marijuana.
Police said they also discovered an AR-15 rifle in the trunk of Thornton's vehicle with a bump stock attached, which is now illegal. The discovery of the gun was referred to a firearm task force to investigate.
A handgun fully loaded with a 31-round magazine and a round in chamber was also discovered in the vehicle, police said, along with two laptops, four smartphones and an Xbox One.
