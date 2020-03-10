You are the owner of this article.
Cal City man died after falling from, being run over by same vehicle, authorities say
Cal City man died after falling from, being run over by same vehicle, authorities say

CALUMET CITY — A 20-year-old man died Monday after falling out of and then being run over by the same vehicle near the Wentworth Woods Forest Preserve, authorities said.

Tarone Conway, a 20-year-old Calumet City resident, was killed in the incident shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Wentworth Avenue near the intersection with Detroit Street, by downtown Calumet City and the Indiana/Illinois state line, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Conway fell out of the vehicle before it ran him over, according to the medical examiner's office. The death has been ruled an accident.

Calumet City police have been investigating the incident along with the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

The dead man lay in the busy street in broad daylight for hours Monday afternoon and evening amid a massive police presence from several departments while officers investigated and diverted traffic, drawing a crowd of onlookers and concerned neighbors.

Police in Calumet City have not responded to further requests for information about the case.

Anyone with any information about the accident is urged to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

