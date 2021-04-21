 Skip to main content
Cal City shootings that left 1 dead, other critically wounded were unrelated, police say
alert urgent

CALUMET CITY — Two shootings that happened within hours of each other early Wednesday and left one person dead and another in critical condition are believed to be unrelated, police said.

A 30-year-old Calumet City man was pronounced dead after he was shot while driving in his car, and a female whose age and residence were not disclosed was being treated at a local hospital after she appeared at the police department with gunshot wounds, a release from Calumet City police states.

Police first responded for a report of shots fired about 2 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Road and Forsythe Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

An off-duty Calumet City officer who had just finished his shift joined EMS personnel in administering life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined the man was driving when he was struck by gunfire.

His identity has not yet been disclosed.

Then, about 5 a.m., the other person drove to the police department after she had just been shot, police said.

Police learned she had been wounded in a shooting captured on ShotSpotter cameras in the 400 block of Paxton Avenue shortly beforehand.

She was treated by fire department and EMS personnel and transported to the hospital, police said.

Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 708-868-2500.

