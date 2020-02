Calling 'dibs' on that parking space this winter? Think again, city says

The city of East Chicago warned residents Monday not to engage in the decades-old tradition of claiming cleared parking spots with furniture or other items.

In a statement on Facebook, the city said the practice is not legal and the items may be subject to being considered trash and properly thrown away.

"We understand that you worked hard to shovel out your space and that it is inconsiderate of someone to take your parking space after you worked so hard to clean it out, but there is no such thing as preferential parking on a city street," the city said in a statement.