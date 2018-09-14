HIGHLAND — The mother of a Calumet City woman who was shot to death in 2015 plans to honor her daughter with a Memory Walk on Sunday at Wicker Park Pavilion.
Samantha Springer, 21, died Sept. 16, 2015 after she was shot outside her home in the 300 block of Pulaski Road in Calumet City.
Her mother, Shari Springer, said she doesn't want her daughter to be forgotten.
No charges have been filed in Samantha Springer's homicide, and her family continues to struggle with the grief caused by her death, Shari Springer said.
"Sammie touched so many people's lives," she said, so she wants to help others in her daughter's honor.
The Pretty in Pink Memory Walk is set for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wicker Park Pavilion, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door, cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.
There will be raffles, baskets, a deejay, food, games, bounce houses, painting and a short memory walk.
Proceeds will go toward a reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Samantha Springer's death, a scholarship fund and a school supply fund.
Shari Springer's Samantha Grace Foundation awarded a $1,500 scholarship to a South Suburban College student studying occupational therapy, which is what Samantha Springer was studying.
The foundation also gave school supplies to students at Edison Elementary School this year, Shari Springer said.
The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in Samantha Springer's homicide is now $15,000.
Shari Springer said she calls Calumet City police weekly, but has received no new information about the investigation.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 708-868-2500.