Calumet City man charged with murder of Chicago woman

CALUMET CITY — A Calumet City man was arrested Monday morning in connection with the death of a Chicago woman over the weekend, officials said.
Karim Hunter, 27, was arrested at 6 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jennifer Lane, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department. Hunter lives in the same block, the release said.
Hunter faces one felony count of first-degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old woman late Friday night or early Saturday morning in the 700 block of East 79th Street, police said.