 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calumet City man charged with murder of Chicago woman
urgent

Calumet City man charged with murder of Chicago woman

CALUMET CITY — A Calumet City man was arrested Monday morning in connection with the death of a Chicago woman over the weekend, officials said.

Karim Hunter, 27, was arrested at 6 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jennifer Lane, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department. Hunter lives in the same block, the release said.

Hunter faces one felony count of first-degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old woman late Friday night or early Saturday morning in the 700 block of East 79th Street, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts