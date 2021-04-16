 Skip to main content
Calumet City man nabbed in bank robbery, police say
CALUMET CITY — A Calumet City man was arrested earlier this week after witnesses identified him as a bank robber, police said.

Juan Lopez, 22, remains in federal custody following his arrest after he implicated himself in two other bank robberies, according to Calumet City police. 

At 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, Calumet City police responded to an in-progress bank robbery at Chase Bank, 1783 River Oaks Drive.

Upon arrival, officers spotted Lopez, who fit the description of the alleged bank robber leaving the financial institution. 

When officers tried to make contact with Lopez, he attempted to flee the scene while throwing money from the bank in the air, police said.

"Several witnesses" identified Lopez as the person who committed the robbery, officials said. 

Lopez was taken into custody, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified to assist with the investigation, police said. 

In an interview with police, Lopez later implicated himself in two other bank robberies, police said. 

Investigations into the robberies are ongoing, authorities said. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

