Calumet City Police respond near Sibley and Douglas

Calumet City Police respond Monday near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Sibley Boulevard.

 Carley Lanich, The Times

CALUMET CITY — Calumet City police blocked off portions of Sibley Boulevard, just west of the state line, on Monday.

Responding officers first arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. Monday, neighbors said, and police could be seen entering a house near the cross streets of Sibley Boulevard and Douglas Avenue.

Multiple responding agencies, including Calumet City Police, were on the scene through the evening. A black South Suburban Emergency Response Team vehicle was also on the scene late in the day Monday.

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and is an IU-Bloomington grad.