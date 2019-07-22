CALUMET CITY — Calumet City police blocked off portions of Sibley Boulevard, just west of the state line, on Monday.
Responding officers first arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. Monday, neighbors said, and police could be seen entering a house near the cross streets of Sibley Boulevard and Douglas Avenue.
Multiple responding agencies, including Calumet City Police, were on the scene through the evening. A black South Suburban Emergency Response Team vehicle was also on the scene late in the day Monday.
