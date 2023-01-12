 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calumet Township man who headbutted off-duty cop sentenced to probation

CROWN POINT — A Calumet Township man has dodged a prison term for breaking an off-duty police officer’s nose last year.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina L. Jones imposed a four-year term of probation, 100 hours community service and anger management counseling this week on Brian R. Fowler.

Fowler, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury for his attack on an off-duty officer trying to prevent a fight between Fowler’s father and a neighbor.

The dispute took place in the early evening hours of June 21, 2021, in the 3100 block of West 45th Place, southwest of Gary.

While trying to keep the peace between those in the dispute, Fowler intervened and head-butted the victim, who suffered a broken nose, loosened teeth and multiple broken vertebrae in his back.

The prosecutor’s office initially charged Fowler with committing aggravated battery and assault posing a substantial risk of death, a Level 3 felony punishable by up to 16 years' imprisonment.

The prosecutor’s office and Fowler’s attorney, Thomas S. Mullens, negotiated an agreement last fall.

The prosecutor dropped the Level 3 felony count and Fowler pleaded guilty to a lesser battery count. Both sides then recommended that the court grant Fowler probation.

The judge sentenced Fowler to a four-year prison term Wednesday but ordered his imprisonment suspended on condition that Fowler abide by the court’s probation rules.

