Calumet Township settles political firing suit with ex-employee

GARY — The Calumet Township trustee has reached an out-of-court settlement with a former employee claiming she was the victim of a political firing.

Lawyers for Trustee Kimberly K. Robinson and Marsha Moore, who worked at the township from 1990 until her termination in 2016, recently agreed to drop Moore’s civil rights suit, which could have put township government and its patronage politics on trial.

Robinson said she was reluctant to comment on the settlement, which won’t be finalized until Friday. Attorneys for Moore couldn’t be reach Tuesday for comment.

Robinson also said she must consult with the township’s insurance company’s lawyers before she disclosed whether Moore will receive a cash reward and how much.

Moore sued Robinson and the township five years ago, alleging Robinson targeted Moore in retaliation for Moore’s support of Robinson’s political opponent, former Township Trustee Mary Elgin.

Robinson’s attorneys’ claim Moore was among dozens of township employees Robinson was forced to lay off because declining tax revenues required layoffs.

Prior to Robinson’s administration, the township has long been a considered a scandal of corrupt and bloated local government.

Indiana’s 1,008 townships administer government services mostly to rural residents. Their staffs are typically so small they operate out of the trustee’s home.

But the Calumet Township trustee’s staff had ballooned to well over the 100 employees deemed necessary to administer more than $6 million annually in relief to nearly 10,000 Gary residents living below the poverty line.

Decades of state mandated property tax cuts have significantly reduced the money the township spent.

Robinson ran for Calumet Township trustee in 2014 and defeated then-incumbent Elgin on a promise to reduce its budget.

Robinson hired financial consultants Cender and Cender, of Merrillville, which advised her she could only have a balanced budget by reducing the township’s staff.

Moore was among at least four Robinson terminated at the end of 2016. The township staff is currently down to about 40 employees.

Moore alleges Robinson picked her for termination because Moore had campaigned two years earlier for Elgin.

Robinson state in court papers she didn’t know who Moore was supporting in that election.

Moore claimed Robinson had seen Moore at an outdoor political rally that year wearing an Elgin campaign shirt and holding a sign for Elgin’s reelection.

Moore said she had opposed Robinson because she preferred to support the trustee under whom she was already working, Elgin in 2014 and former Trustee Dozier Allen before 2003.

“I stayed faithful to whom my employer was, and I didn’t crossover (to their opponents)," Moore states in one court document.

The two previous trustees have been convicted of public corruption: Allen in 2009 for pocketing public grant money for work he had not done, and Elgin in 2017 for extorting campaign contributions and work from her employees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.