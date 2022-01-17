Camera-caught school zone speeders might face $250 fine for each violation

Chicago-style speed enforcement cameras soon may be deployed in thousands of school zones across Indiana, ready to zap motorists with a $250 fine each time they drive even one mph over the reduced speed limit.
House Bill 1150, sponsored by state Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, authorizes Indiana counties and municipalities to contract with speed camera companies to install and operate automated speed enforcement devices on any road, including state highways, within a half-mile in any direction of a public, charter or private elementary or high school.
Under the plan, the speed cameras could operate between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day of the week, regardless of whether students or other pedestrians are present in the school zone.
The legislation requires the camera company to forward suspected speed violations to a local police officer for review prior to mailing a civil penalty demand to the owner of the vehicle — no matter who was driving the vehicle at the time of the alleged violation.
The camera company can increase the maximum $250 penalty by adding an unspecified electronic payment processing fee. An unspecified share of the money collected through camera enforcement also must be paid first to the camera company to defray its cost of installing, operating, and maintaining the camera enforcement system, according to the measure.
In addition, a vehicle owner who fails to pay or contest a speed camera citation within 30 days will have his or her vehicle registration suspended by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles until payment is made, along with a BMV license plate reinstatement fee.
Johnson said he filed the legislation in response to the increasing number of fatal vehicle crashes involving pedestrians, including the recent death of a 7-year-old girl in his legislative district who was run over while she was walking to school as a part of a three-vehicle, road-rage crash allegedly triggered by an unlicensed 17-year-old motorist who police claim was operating under the influence of marijuana.
He said authorizing local governments to employ speed enforcement cameras in school zones will cut down on reckless driving and the locality's share of the fine revenue can go toward school zone safety improvements and driver awareness initiatives.
"We have a very clear solution to a problem that's plaguing all of our communities," Johnson said. "There are very few crimes that we know exactly where they're occurring, when they're happening, and how to address them, and this would give local governments the tools necessary to do that.
"Quite frankly, if we're able to save one life, I think all this is worth it."
His speed camera proposal was presented last week to the House Committee on Roads and Transportation, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
The panel did not immediately vote on the legislation. It's possible school zone speed cameras could be merged into Pressel's similar House Bill 1035 authorizing speed enforcement cameras in highway work zones that's set for review by his committee this week.
Already, though, two top officials serving in the administration of Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett have endorsed Johnson's school zone speed camera plan.
Indianapolis Public Works Director Dan Parker and Josh Barker, deputy chief of operations for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told the committee installing speed enforcement cameras at some 180 Indianapolis school zones potentially could reduce crashes involving pedestrians by 3%, and injury crashes by 8%, based on results from similar jurisdictions.
"It's not lost on us that traffic enforcement has become quite an issue. Unfortunately, it's been outpaced by the headlines that we're all intimately familiar with with the violent crime," Barker said.
"While I would love to be able to park a (police) motorcycle in a school zone every morning and afternoon it's just not feasible based on the amount of complaints we deal with on an annual basis."
The proposal also was endorsed by Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM), an organization representing Indiana's cities and towns, the Indianapolis Public Schools, and was supported in concept by the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council (IPAC).
IPAC's Chris Daniels said Hoosier prosecutors believe the deterrent effect of speed cameras will save lives. But he said because the cameras only capture a license plate image, and not a photo of the person driving the vehicle, it will be very difficult to sustain a violation if the citation is challenged in court because prosecutors won't be able to prove the person accused of speeding actually was driving.
Moreover, Daniels said if the Legislature moves forward with the proposal, he said prosecutors should be authorized to use speed camera recordings to prosecute any crimes the cameras capture and not just speeding violations.
The committee also heard from Kelly Abercrombie, program manager at Tennessee-based speed camera vendor Blue Line Solutions, who Pressel said was invited to provide lawmakers guidance on how speed cameras work and not because Blue Line already is in line to secure any Indiana speed camera contracts.
Abercrombie insisted speed cameras only are about improving children's safety and not a "money grab" for camera companies or municipalities.
In fact, Abercrombie said his company's education program to make motorists aware of school safety issues prior to installing speed cameras in an area has a history of reducing school zone speeding violations by 84%.
He said adding cameras to a school zone brings down speeding violations by another 10%, in part because many motorists will begin driving around areas with speed cameras and use other nearby streets instead.
"We don't care. That's perfect. That makes the school zones safer," Abercrombie said. "We believe that these programs should be run with the intent to make the areas as safe as possible."
Abercrombie said speed camera companies can work with localities as part of the contract negotiation process to limit school zone camera use to specific times or days, or to set a minimum speed, such as 10 mph over the limit, before a citation is issued.
But he declined to elaborate on whether that would require localities to agree to give the camera company a larger share of the citation revenue, since the company's costs to purchase, install and operate the camera equipment largely would remain the same.
"I'm not going to get into the revenue and those kinds of things," Abercrombie said.
Prior efforts to authorize the use of speed cameras in Indiana repeatedly have faltered at the General Assembly due to bipartisan concerns about motorist privacy, the perception of limited safety benefits, and the suspicion that camera enforcement would just be a cash grab by the state or local governments.