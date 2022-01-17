Camera-caught school zone speeders might face $250 fine for each violation

In fact, Abercrombie said his company's education program to make motorists aware of school safety issues prior to installing speed cameras in an area has a history of reducing school zone speeding violations by 84%.

He said adding cameras to a school zone brings down speeding violations by another 10%, in part because many motorists will begin driving around areas with speed cameras and use other nearby streets instead.

"We don't care. That's perfect. That makes the school zones safer," Abercrombie said. "We believe that these programs should be run with the intent to make the areas as safe as possible."

Abercrombie said speed camera companies can work with localities as part of the contract negotiation process to limit school zone camera use to specific times or days, or to set a minimum speed, such as 10 mph over the limit, before a citation is issued.

But he declined to elaborate on whether that would require localities to agree to give the camera company a larger share of the citation revenue, since the company's costs to purchase, install and operate the camera equipment largely would remain the same.

"I'm not going to get into the revenue and those kinds of things," Abercrombie said.