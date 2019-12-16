VALPARAISO — About three years after driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one and left another injured, a 27-year-old Westville woman was handcuffed in court Monday on her way to a four-year prison term.
Rachel Dover, who pleaded guilty to the offense in exchange for having her potential sentence capped at about half the usual time, was sentenced Monday by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford to the prison term and three years of probation.
She also is to undergo alcohol treatment and pay restitution to the victims' families, according to the sentence.
That punishment came after a lengthy hearing, during which time Bradford was presented with photos that allegedly show Dover drinking alone at a bar three weeks ago.
Former Porter County police officer Matthew Blackledge testified Monday that as he was walking Dover into a clinic for a blood draw following the Nov. 5, 2016, crash, she said, "Can we just pretend we are a couple, and I am your mistress?"
She also asked to take a nap between blood draws and seemed "jovial and carefree," Blackledge testified.
When informed at the jail that the passenger on the motorcycle she struck may die, Dover responded, "I didn't do anything wrong. They ran into me."
Dover told police she was driving south on County Road 550 East approaching U.S. 6 in Jackson Township about 7:30 p.m. that night when she saw two motorcycles driving west, according to charging documents. She turned east once the bikes passed and said she did not see the motorcycle that struck her vehicle.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Nanette Howard, 55, of Michigan City, was airlifted to an Illinois hospital and later died of massive trauma to her head and leg, police said.
